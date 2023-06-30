Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) Stocks Reach New Highs at $17.22 During Trading Session

After finishing at $16.68 in the prior trading day, Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE: VNO) closed at $17.22, up 3.24%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.54 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3961151 shares were traded. VNO stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.23 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.50.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of VNO by taking a closer look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.84 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.84.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Piper Sandler on April 27, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Underweight and sets its target price to $11 from $16 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 26 when WIGHT RUSSELL B JR bought 2,000 shares for $11.20 per share. The transaction valued at 22,400 led to the insider holds 9,673 shares of the business.

WIGHT RUSSELL B JR bought 5,341 shares of VNO for $60,352 on May 25. The Director now owns 12,000 shares after completing the transaction at $11.30 per share. On May 23, another insider, WIGHT RUSSELL B JR, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 2,000 shares for $11.52 each. As a result, the insider paid 23,030 and bolstered with 7,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VNO now has a Market Capitalization of 3.20B and an Enterprise Value of 12.23B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.87 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.73. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.78 whereas that against EBITDA is 30.46.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VNO has reached a high of $30.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.31. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.52, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.76.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 3.94M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4.78M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 191.87M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 176.25M. Insiders hold about 8.08% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.20% stake in the company. Shares short for VNO as of Jun 14, 2023 were 22.53M with a Short Ratio of 22.53M, compared to 21.5M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.74% and a Short% of Float of 17.46%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, VNO’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.97, compared to 1.50 this year. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.92.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.05 and a low estimate of $0.05, while EPS last year was $0.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.05, with high estimates of $0.05 and low estimates of $0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.14 and -$0.83 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.34. EPS for the following year is -$0.42, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.04 and -$0.88.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $441.76M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $446.7M to a low estimate of $436.36M. As of the current estimate, Vornado Realty Trust’s year-ago sales were $453.49M, an estimated decrease of -2.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $451.37M, a decrease of -0.10% over than the figure of -$2.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $452.94M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $449.06M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VNO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.16B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.76B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.86B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.8B, up 3.20% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.89B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.17B and the low estimate is $1.79B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.