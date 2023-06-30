Wearable Devices Ltd. (WLDS) Stocks Hit Low of $1.3000 Before Closing at $1.37

In the latest session, Wearable Devices Ltd. (NASDAQ: WLDS) closed at $1.37 down -1.44% from its previous closing price of $1.39. On the day, 881551 shares were traded. WLDS stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.6399 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.3000.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Wearable Devices Ltd.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.50 and its Current Ratio is at 9.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WLDS now has a Market Capitalization of 22.98M and an Enterprise Value of 12.77M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 416.78 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.69. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 283.77 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.98.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WLDS has reached a high of $5.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.39. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.0905, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.8464.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, WLDS has traded an average of 4.24M shares per day and 791.35k over the past ten days. A total of 12.28M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 5.95M. Insiders hold about 53.32% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 10.30% stake in the company. Shares short for WLDS as of Jun 14, 2023 were 1.03M with a Short Ratio of 1.03M, compared to 187.35k on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.74% and a Short% of Float of 9.82%.