Weatherford International plc (WFRD) Stocks Reach New Highs at $65.41 During Trading Session

After finishing at $64.03 in the prior trading day, Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ: WFRD) closed at $65.41, up 2.16%. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.38 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1529218 shares were traded. WFRD stock price reached its highest trading level at $65.45 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $63.44.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of WFRD by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.65 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 14.66. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.86 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.65.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, CapitalOne on June 07, 2023, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $100.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 23 when Saligram Girish sold 50,750 shares for $59.34 per share. The transaction valued at 3,011,454 led to the insider holds 894,909 shares of the business.

Mills Desmond J sold 15,000 shares of WFRD for $861,300 on May 18. The SVP & Chief Accounting Officer now owns 26,761 shares after completing the transaction at $57.42 per share. On Mar 02, another insider, Mongrain Joseph H, who serves as the EVP & Chief People Officer of the company, sold 15,000 shares for $66.83 each. As a result, the insider received 1,002,450 and left with 33,868 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WFRD now has a Market Capitalization of 4.61B and an Enterprise Value of 6.14B. As of this moment, Weatherford’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 27.21, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.82. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.03 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.30. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.34 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.61.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WFRD has reached a high of $70.18, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.96. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 61.37, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 51.92.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 653.66K shares per day over the past 3-months and 764.49k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 72.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 65.52M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.60% stake in the company. Shares short for WFRD as of Jun 14, 2023 were 2.08M with a Short Ratio of 2.08M, compared to 1.97M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.89% and a Short% of Float of 3.81%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 6 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.41 and a low estimate of $0.81, while EPS last year was $0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.22, with high estimates of $1.4 and low estimates of $0.95.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.42 and $3.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.55. EPS for the following year is $6.05, with 8 analysts recommending between $7.98 and $4.68.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $1.24B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.25B to a low estimate of $1.23B. As of the current estimate, Weatherford International plc’s year-ago sales were $1.06B, an estimated increase of 16.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.26B, an increase of 14.60% less than the figure of $16.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.27B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.24B.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WFRD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.02B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.92B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.98B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.33B, up 14.90% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.41B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.64B and the low estimate is $5.17B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.