Western Digital Corporation (WDC) Stock Price Fluctuations: Highs and Lows

In the latest session, Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ: WDC) closed at $37.60 down -0.66% from its previous closing price of $37.85. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.25 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2565595 shares were traded.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Western Digital Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.61 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.51.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on April 24, 2023, Reiterated its Neutral rating but revised its target price to $35 from $38 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 07 when Zamiska Gene M. sold 2,169 shares for $40.90 per share. The transaction valued at 88,712 led to the insider holds 31,554 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WDC now has a Market Capitalization of 12.11B and an Enterprise Value of 17.84B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.85 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.03. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.26 whereas that against EBITDA is 21.17.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WDC has reached a high of $50.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $29.73. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 36.80, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 36.73.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, WDC has traded an average of 3.90M shares per day and 3.65M over the past ten days. A total of 319.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 316.77M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.60% stake in the company. Shares short for WDC as of Jun 14, 2023 were 8.01M with a Short Ratio of 8.01M, compared to 7.85M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.50% and a Short% of Float of 2.82%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for WDC, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 16, 2020 with an ex-dividend date of Apr 01, 2020. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 03, 1997 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 21 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$2.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$1.89 and a low estimate of -$2.06, while EPS last year was $1.78. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.31, with high estimates of -$0.29 and low estimates of -$1.87.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.49 and -$3.65 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.6. EPS for the following year is -$1.55, with 24 analysts recommending between $1.19 and -$3.9.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 21 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $2.53B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $2.62B to a low estimate of $2.47B. As of the current estimate, Western Digital Corporation’s year-ago sales were $4.53B, an estimated decrease of -44.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 20 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.77B, a decrease of -23.00% over than the figure of -$44.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.09B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.52B.

A total of 25 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WDC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $12.27B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $12.09B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $12.17B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $18.79B, down -35.20% from the average estimate. Based on 23 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $12.64B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $13.84B and the low estimate is $10.9B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.