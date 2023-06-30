Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG) Stocks Hit Low of $0.9900 Before Closing at $1.01

In the latest session, Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE: YSG) closed at $1.01 down -0.98% from its previous closing price of $1.02. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 568720 shares were traded. YSG stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.0300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.9900.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Yatsen Holding Limited’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.70 and its Current Ratio is at 6.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, YSG now has a Market Capitalization of 564.65M and an Enterprise Value of 235.93M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.12 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.86. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.07 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.38.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, YSG has reached a high of $2.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.82. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.9627, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.2380.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, YSG has traded an average of 1.32M shares per day and 1.35M over the past ten days. A total of 559.06M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 361.31M. Insiders hold about 5.08% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 25.50% stake in the company. Shares short for YSG as of Jun 14, 2023 were 3.34M with a Short Ratio of 3.34M, compared to 3.77M on May 14, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

There are 1 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.02 and a low estimate of -$0.02, while EPS last year was -$0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.02, with high estimates of -$0.02 and low estimates of -$0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.01 and -$0.01 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0.06, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.1 and $0.02.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $113.28M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $113.28M to a low estimate of $113.28M. As of the current estimate, Yatsen Holding Limited’s year-ago sales were $132.25M, an estimated decrease of -14.30% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for YSG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $585.52M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $506.07M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $545.8M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $536.22M, up 1.80% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $621.28M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $703.44M and the low estimate is $539.13M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.