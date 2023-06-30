Zillow Group Inc. (Z) Shares See Highest Trading Level at $50.17

As of close of business last night, Zillow Group Inc.’s stock clocked out at $50.17, down -4.49% from its previous closing price of $52.53. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.36 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2397552 shares were traded. Z stock price reached its highest trading level at $52.38 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $49.92.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of Z’s stock, we examine its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 22 when Daimler Susan sold 10,814 shares for $45.49 per share. The transaction valued at 491,908 led to the insider holds 61,515 shares of the business.

Daimler Susan sold 6,371 shares of Z for $290,173 on May 22. The President of Zillow now owns 39,777 shares after completing the transaction at $45.55 per share. On May 19, another insider, Wacksman Jeremy, who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 7,361 shares for $44.94 each. As a result, the insider received 330,808 and left with 93,256 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, Z now has a Market Capitalization of 11.89B and an Enterprise Value of 10.39B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.17 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.60. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.49 whereas that against EBITDA is 136.69.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, Z has reached a high of $53.23, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $26.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 46.03, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 39.77.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that Z traded 2.61M shares on average per day over the past three months and 3.67M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 170.62M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 153.56M. Insiders hold about 9.67% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 104.06% stake in the company. Shares short for Z as of Jun 14, 2023 were 21.46M with a Short Ratio of 21.46M, compared to 18.78M on May 14, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 16 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.27 and a low estimate of $0.03, while EPS last year was $0.47. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.27, with high estimates of $0.41 and low estimates of $0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.46 and $0.84 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.09. EPS for the following year is $1.62, with 16 analysts recommending between $2.51 and $0.51.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 22 analysts expect revenue to total $470.67M. It ranges from a high estimate of $488.5M to a low estimate of $459.21M. As of the current estimate, Zillow Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.01B, an estimated decrease of -53.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 22 analysts are estimating revenue of $489.47M, an increase of 6.80% over than the figure of -$53.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $526M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $469.77M.

A total of 23 analysts have provided revenue estimates for Z’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.96B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.87B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.9B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.18B, down -69.20% from the average estimate. Based on 23 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.16B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.37B and the low estimate is $2.04B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.