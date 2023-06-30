Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM)’s liquidity ratios and what they mean

The price of Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) closed at $67.60 in the last session, down -1.59% from day before closing price of $68.69. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2571135 shares were traded. ZM stock price reached its highest trading level at $68.55 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $67.15.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ZM’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.57 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 18.59. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.60 and its Current Ratio is at 3.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 20 when Bawa Aparna sold 7,000 shares for $70.18 per share. The transaction valued at 491,250 led to the insider holds 1,978 shares of the business.

Subotovsky Santiago sold 2,070 shares of ZM for $141,269 on Jun 14. The Director now owns 174,162 shares after completing the transaction at $68.25 per share. On Jun 13, another insider, Steckelberg Kelly, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 3,224 shares for $68.94 each. As a result, the insider received 222,278 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ZM now has a Market Capitalization of 20.25B and an Enterprise Value of 14.74B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.51 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.06. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.33 whereas that against EBITDA is 92.59.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ZM has reached a high of $124.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $60.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 66.08, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 72.08.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ZM traded on average about 4.29M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.52M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 295.41M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 214.78M. Insiders hold about 9.34% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 64.30% stake in the company. Shares short for ZM as of Jun 14, 2023 were 17.6M with a Short Ratio of 17.60M, compared to 14.46M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.91% and a Short% of Float of 7.02%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 27 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.11 and a low estimate of $1.04, while EPS last year was $1.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.03, with high estimates of $1.13 and low estimates of $0.9.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.53 and $4.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.3. EPS for the following year is $4.38, with 31 analysts recommending between $5.37 and $4.09.

Revenue Estimates

According to 27 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.11B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.14B to a low estimate of $1.11B. As of the current estimate, Zoom Video Communications Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.1B, an estimated increase of 1.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 27 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.13B, an increase of 2.50% over than the figure of $1.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.21B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.11B.

A total of 32 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ZM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.63B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.47B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.48B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.39B, up 2.10% from the average estimate. Based on 32 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.7B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.18B and the low estimate is $4.56B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.