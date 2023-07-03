1 analysts offer recommendations for Auddia Inc. (AUUD) stock

The price of Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ: AUUD) closed at $0.41 in the last session, down -3.86% from day before closing price of $0.43. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0166 from its previous closing price. On the day, 796540 shares were traded. AUUD stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.4380 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3950.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at AUUD’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.10 and its Current Ratio is at 0.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.95 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 14 when Thramann Jeffrey John bought 6,500 shares for $0.99 per share. The transaction valued at 6,449 led to the insider holds 1,740,859 shares of the business.

Thramann Jeffrey John bought 2,500 shares of AUUD for $2,412 on Jul 12. The Executive Chairman now owns 1,734,359 shares after completing the transaction at $0.96 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AUUD now has a Market Capitalization of 8.57M and an Enterprise Value of 10.36M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AUUD has reached a high of $1.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.4779, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.9410.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, AUUD traded on average about 4.15M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.68M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 19.95M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 17.16M. Insiders hold about 13.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 8.60% stake in the company. Shares short for AUUD as of Jun 14, 2023 were 1.16M with a Short Ratio of 1.16M, compared to 127.41k on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.82% and a Short% of Float of 7.17%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.11, with high estimates of -$0.11 and low estimates of -$0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is -$0.66, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.66 and -$0.66.