1 analysts offer recommendations for Precipio Inc. (PRPO) stock

The price of Precipio Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPO) closed at $0.39 in the last session, up 11.68% from day before closing price of $0.35. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0408 from its previous closing price. On the day, 501016 shares were traded. PRPO stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.4008 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3501.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at PRPO’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 20 when SANDBERG RICHARD A bought 20,000 shares for $0.78 per share. The transaction valued at 15,530 led to the insider holds 40,846 shares of the business.

DANIELI ILAN bought 16,500 shares of PRPO for $9,857 on Jan 03. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 57,046 shares after completing the transaction at $0.60 per share. On Jan 03, another insider, Sabet Ahmed Zaki, who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, bought 750 shares for $0.60 each. As a result, the insider paid 448 and bolstered with 6,863 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PRPO now has a Market Capitalization of 9.62M and an Enterprise Value of 8.68M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.04 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.64. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.89 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.98.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PRPO has reached a high of $1.70, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.33. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.5457, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.7055.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, PRPO traded on average about 108.71K shares per day over the past 3-months and 198.47k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 23.21M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 22.10M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 9.60% stake in the company. Shares short for PRPO as of Jun 14, 2023 were 234.27k with a Short Ratio of 0.23M, compared to 170.47k on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.85% and a Short% of Float of 0.89%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 1 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.1 and a low estimate of -$0.1, while EPS last year was -$0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.08, with high estimates of -$0.08 and low estimates of -$0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.34 and -$0.34 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.34. EPS for the following year is $0.06, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.06 and $0.06.

Revenue Estimates

According to 1 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $2.7M. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.7M to a low estimate of $2.7M. As of the current estimate, Precipio Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.36M, an estimated increase of 14.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.7M, an increase of 67.00% over than the figure of $14.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.7M.

Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $27.9M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $27.9M and the low estimate is $27.9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 103.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.