A glimpse at Crown ElectroKinetics Corp.’s potential climb to old highs

The closing price of Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ: CRKN) was $0.13 for the day, down -6.29% from the previous closing price of $0.14. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0088 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2065637 shares were traded. CRKN stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.1380 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1300.

Ratios:

Our analysis of CRKN’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 0.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.61 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CRKN now has a Market Capitalization of 8.90M and an Enterprise Value of 13.28M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 297.95 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.50. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 603.77 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.49.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CRKN has reached a high of $1.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.1498, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.2094.

Shares Statistics:

CRKN traded an average of 10.53M shares per day over the past three months and 1.78M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 50.71M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 40.69M. Insiders hold about 22.95% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 20.80% stake in the company. Shares short for CRKN as of May 30, 2023 were 745.18k with a Short Ratio of 1.82M, compared to 2.76M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.47% and a Short% of Float of 1.68%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.36. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.