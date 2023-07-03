Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. (AHI) Stocks Experience Steady decrease to Close at $3.83

Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. (NASDAQ: AHI) closed the day trading at $3.83 down -22.78% from the previous closing price of $4.96. On the day, 995367 shares were traded. AHI stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.9600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.6414.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of AHI, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.33 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AHI now has a Market Capitalization of 29.76M and an Enterprise Value of 30.75M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 60.81 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.25. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 64.90 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.89.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AHI has reached a high of $15.52, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.64. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.4813, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.0076.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, AHI traded about 1.44M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, AHI traded about 3.17M shares per day. A total of 7.78M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 7.78M. Shares short for AHI as of Jun 14, 2023 were 888.97k with a Short Ratio of 0.22M, compared to 86.6k on May 14, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.