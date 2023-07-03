Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM)’s financial ratios: A comprehensive overview

After finishing at $15.38 in the prior trading day, Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM) closed at $15.33, down -0.33%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 10985513 shares were traded. AFRM stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.08 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.10.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of AFRM by taking a closer look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.88 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.88.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Compass Point on June 23, 2023, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $14.50.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 03 when Rabois Keith sold 17,286 shares for $11.15 per share. The transaction valued at 192,711 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Rabois Keith sold 17,287 shares of AFRM for $220,673 on Mar 01. The Director now owns 17,286 shares after completing the transaction at $12.77 per share. On Feb 01, another insider, Rabois Keith, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 17,287 shares for $16.71 each. As a result, the insider received 288,791 and left with 34,573 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AFRM now has a Market Capitalization of 4.55B and an Enterprise Value of 7.33B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.52 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.81. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.87 whereas that against EBITDA is -9.93.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AFRM has reached a high of $40.97, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.62. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.77, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.13.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 15.35M shares per day over the past 3-months and 11.1M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 297.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 223.31M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.60% stake in the company. Shares short for AFRM as of Jun 14, 2023 were 40.59M with a Short Ratio of 40.59M, compared to 45.48M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13.73% and a Short% of Float of 18.38%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by Affirm Holdings, Inc. different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.77, with high estimates of $0.05 and low estimates of $51.68.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $Healthcare and $Technology for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $Consumer Defensive. EPS for the following year is $Stocks, with Stocks analysts recommending between $Stocks and $Stocks.