Alector Inc. (ALEC) Stock Price Highs and Lows Over the Last Year

In the latest session, Alector Inc. (NASDAQ: ALEC) closed at $6.01 up 2.56% from its previous closing price of $5.86. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.15 from its previous closing price. On the day, 553307 shares were traded. ALEC stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.09 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.90.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Alector Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.90 and its Current Ratio is at 6.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on January 06, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $12 from $24 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 02 when Rosenthal Arnon sold 5,255 shares for $6.90 per share. The transaction valued at 36,279 led to the insider holds 1,651,095 shares of the business.

Kenkare-Mitra Sara sold 4,092 shares of ALEC for $28,250 on Jun 02. The President and Head of R&D now owns 184,149 shares after completing the transaction at $6.90 per share. On Jun 02, another insider, Romano Gary, who serves as the Chief Medical Officer of the company, sold 2,617 shares for $6.90 each. As a result, the insider received 18,067 and left with 102,120 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ALEC now has a Market Capitalization of 488.44M and an Enterprise Value of -138.71M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.23 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.73. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -1.10 whereas that against EBITDA is 1.02.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ALEC has reached a high of $13.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.13, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.03.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ALEC has traded an average of 528.78K shares per day and 729.33k over the past ten days. A total of 83.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 73.29M. Insiders hold about 3.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.20% stake in the company. Shares short for ALEC as of Jun 14, 2023 were 5.95M with a Short Ratio of 5.95M, compared to 6.32M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.14% and a Short% of Float of 9.48%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 10 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.82 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.74 and a low estimate of -$0.92, while EPS last year was $0.12. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.81, with high estimates of -$0.68 and low estimates of -$0.9.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.6 and -$3.28 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.04. EPS for the following year is -$2.36, with 8 analysts recommending between -$0.86 and -$3.49.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $5.02M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $10.1M to a low estimate of $2M. As of the current estimate, Alector Inc.’s year-ago sales were $79.85M, an estimated decrease of -93.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.08M, a decrease of -87.10% over than the figure of -$93.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $10.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.5M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ALEC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $46.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $22.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $29.07M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $133.62M, down -78.20% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $178.25M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $261.14M and the low estimate is $73.47M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 513.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.