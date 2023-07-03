AlloVir Inc. (ALVR) Shares Decline by -1.16% to Close at $3.40

As of close of business last night, AlloVir Inc.’s stock clocked out at $3.40, down -1.16% from its previous closing price of $3.44. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1033909 shares were traded. ALVR stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.5400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.2100.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ALVR’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.50 and its Current Ratio is at 8.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 27 when GILEAD SCIENCES, INC. bought 2,930,870 shares for $3.75 per share. The transaction valued at 10,990,762 led to the insider holds 16,635,286 shares of the business.

Hagen Brett R sold 5,045 shares of ALVR for $28,453 on Jun 09. The Chief Accounting Officer now owns 129,512 shares after completing the transaction at $5.64 per share. On May 18, another insider, Brainard Diana, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 4,536 shares for $4.21 each. As a result, the insider received 19,115 and left with 916,628 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ALVR now has a Market Capitalization of 390.74M and an Enterprise Value of 222.00M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ALVR has reached a high of $10.29, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.2049, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.8378.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ALVR traded 491.97K shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.98M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 93.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 46.69M. Insiders hold about 21.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 40.40% stake in the company. Shares short for ALVR as of Jun 14, 2023 were 7.36M with a Short Ratio of 7.36M, compared to 7.03M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.87% and a Short% of Float of 16.85%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 3 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.44 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.37 and a low estimate of -$0.48, while EPS last year was -$0.69. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.42, with high estimates of -$0.37 and low estimates of -$0.45.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.54 and -$1.85 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.72. EPS for the following year is -$1.92, with 3 analysts recommending between -$1.72 and -$2.11.