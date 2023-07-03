An investigation into LL Flooring Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LL)’s technical aspects

In the latest session, LL Flooring Holdings Inc. (NYSE: LL) closed at $3.83 down -2.30% from its previous closing price of $3.92. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0900 from its previous closing price. On the day, 767989 shares were traded. LL stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.9600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.8200.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of LL Flooring Holdings Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.19 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.19.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 08 when Rhodes Famous P bought 6,635 shares for $9.86 per share. The transaction valued at 65,391 led to the insider holds 31,625 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LL now has a Market Capitalization of 119.54M and an Enterprise Value of 291.35M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.11 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.45. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.27 whereas that against EBITDA is -25.62.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LL has reached a high of $11.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.9460, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.4485.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, LL has traded an average of 809.00K shares per day and 1.08M over the past ten days. A total of 28.72M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 28.58M. Insiders hold about 1.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.50% stake in the company. Shares short for LL as of Jun 14, 2023 were 1.87M with a Short Ratio of 1.87M, compared to 2.34M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.13% and a Short% of Float of 6.24%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 1 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.41 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.41 and a low estimate of -$0.41, while EPS last year was $0.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.38, with high estimates of -$0.38 and low estimates of -$0.38.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.48 and -$1.48 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.48. EPS for the following year is -$0.99, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.99 and -$0.99.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $257.9M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $257.9M to a low estimate of $257.9M. As of the current estimate, LL Flooring Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $298.96M, an estimated decrease of -13.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $234.5M, a decrease of -16.90% less than the figure of -$13.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $234.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $234.5M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $965.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $965.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $965.7M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $957.93M, up 0.80% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.02B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.02B and the low estimate is $1.02B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.