Analyst EPS estimates for Allbirds Inc. (BIRD) stock

In other words, the price has increased by $0.0000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 826856 shares were traded. BIRD stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.2900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.2500.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of BIRD by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.80 and its Current Ratio is at 6.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 02 when Vernachio Joseph sold 5,132 shares for $1.28 per share. The transaction valued at 6,569 led to the insider holds 368,806 shares of the business.

LEVITAN DAN bought 1,304 shares of BIRD for $1,526 on May 22. The Director now owns 130,487 shares after completing the transaction at $1.17 per share. On May 19, another insider, LEVITAN DAN, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 11,600 shares for $1.19 each. As a result, the insider paid 13,804 and bolstered with 129,183 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BIRD now has a Market Capitalization of 189.60M and an Enterprise Value of 156.46M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.63 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.66. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.54 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.69.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BIRD has reached a high of $5.74, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.03. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.2544, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.2461.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.24M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.31M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 150.08M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 92.83M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 52.60% stake in the company. Shares short for BIRD as of Jun 14, 2023 were 6.13M with a Short Ratio of 6.13M, compared to 6.97M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.07% and a Short% of Float of 6.29%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 9 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.22 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.19 and a low estimate of -$0.27, while EPS last year was -$0.12. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.2, with high estimates of -$0.17 and low estimates of -$0.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.74 and -$0.97 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.81. EPS for the following year is -$0.55, with 9 analysts recommending between -$0.34 and -$0.75.

Revenue Estimates

10 analysts predict $66.81M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $68M to a low estimate of $65M. As of the current estimate, Allbirds Inc.’s year-ago sales were $78.17M, an estimated decrease of -14.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $61.62M, a decrease of -9.10% over than the figure of -$14.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $69M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $52M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BIRD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $282.56M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $246.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $265.15M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $297.77M, down -11.00% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $281.99M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $321.7M and the low estimate is $237M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.