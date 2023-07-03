Analysts predict EPS of -$0.67 for NanoString Technologies Inc. (NSTG)’s current quarter

After finishing at $3.97 in the prior trading day, NanoString Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: NSTG) closed at $4.05, up 2.02%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1083963 shares were traded. NSTG stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.1400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.8950.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of NSTG by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.50 and its Current Ratio is at 4.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 16.69 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 16.69.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on February 02, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $15.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 26 when Bailey K Thomas bought 15,000 shares for $5.76 per share. The transaction valued at 86,445 led to the insider holds 75,388 shares of the business.

GRAY R BRADLEY bought 30,000 shares of NSTG for $174,000 on May 25. The President and CEO now owns 338,395 shares after completing the transaction at $5.80 per share. On May 24, another insider, YOUNG WILLIAM, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 35,400 shares for $5.69 each. As a result, the insider paid 201,511 and bolstered with 46,700 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NSTG now has a Market Capitalization of 187.91M and an Enterprise Value of 282.81M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.45 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 13.97. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.14 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.97.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NSTG has reached a high of $18.51, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.78. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.7856, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.9869.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.12M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.4M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 46.94M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 46.24M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 104.64% stake in the company. Shares short for NSTG as of Jun 14, 2023 were 6.6M with a Short Ratio of 6.60M, compared to 4.76M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13.94% and a Short% of Float of 18.62%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 6 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.67 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.39 and a low estimate of -$0.77, while EPS last year was -$0.85. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.54, with high estimates of -$0.36 and low estimates of -$0.7.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.36 and -$2.96 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.64. EPS for the following year is -$1.83, with 6 analysts recommending between -$1.1 and -$2.43.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $41.38M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $42.5M to a low estimate of $40.7M. As of the current estimate, NanoString Technologies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $32.22M, an estimated increase of 28.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $48.44M, an increase of 64.00% over than the figure of $28.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $50M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $46.7M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NSTG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $180.34M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $178M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $179.13M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $127.26M, up 40.80% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $211.05M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $219.62M and the low estimate is $195.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 17.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.