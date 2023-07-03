Analysts predict EPS of -$0.71 for Pliant Therapeutics Inc. (PLRX)’s current quarter

After finishing at $18.26 in the prior trading day, Pliant Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PLRX) closed at $18.12, down -0.77%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3183997 shares were traded. PLRX stock price reached its highest trading level at $18.61 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.88.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of PLRX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 25.40 and its Current Ratio is at 25.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Canaccord Genuity on May 18, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $48.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 03 when Ouimette Mike sold 2,877 shares for $26.79 per share. The transaction valued at 77,066 led to the insider holds 50,789 shares of the business.

Coulie Bernard sold 35,339 shares of PLRX for $937,222 on Mar 30. The President and CEO now owns 274,753 shares after completing the transaction at $26.52 per share. On Mar 30, another insider, Lefebvre Eric, who serves as the Chief Medical Officer of the company, sold 11,245 shares for $26.52 each. As a result, the insider received 298,228 and left with 145,786 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PLRX now has a Market Capitalization of 1.08B and an Enterprise Value of 518.07M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 114.05 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.81. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 53.04 whereas that against EBITDA is -3.99.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PLRX has reached a high of $36.64, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.44. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 22.97, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 24.14.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 919.84K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.9M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 56.06M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 45.52M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.20% stake in the company. Shares short for PLRX as of Jun 14, 2023 were 5.66M with a Short Ratio of 5.66M, compared to 6.16M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.57% and a Short% of Float of 9.75%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 12 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.71 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.51 and a low estimate of -$0.85, while EPS last year was -$0.82. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.73, with high estimates of -$0.51 and low estimates of -$0.93.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.38 and -$3.55 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.9. EPS for the following year is -$3.34, with 13 analysts recommending between -$2.79 and -$4.69.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PLRX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $11M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.19M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9.69M, down -56.70% from the average estimate.