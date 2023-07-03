Analysts predict high and low EPS estimates for Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (STRC)

In the latest session, Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ: STRC) closed at $0.32 down -3.02% from its previous closing price of $0.33. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 694756 shares were traded. STRC stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.3401 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3210.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 11.10 and its Current Ratio is at 11.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 31 when Hamer Andrew bought 32,000 shares for $0.48 per share. The transaction valued at 15,261 led to the insider holds 958,807 shares of the business.

GARAGIC DENIS bought 14,765 shares of STRC for $7,000 on Mar 31. The Chief Technology Officer now owns 336,458 shares after completing the transaction at $0.47 per share. On Mar 30, another insider, Allgood Kiva A., who serves as the President & CEO of the company, bought 54,350 shares for $0.48 each. As a result, the insider paid 26,300 and bolstered with 1,611,356 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, STRC now has a Market Capitalization of 51.15M and an Enterprise Value of -30.60M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.16 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.39. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -1.90 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.31.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, STRC has reached a high of $4.08, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.33. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.3792, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.9149.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, STRC has traded an average of 619.84K shares per day and 1.82M over the past ten days. A total of 152.83M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 78.64M. Insiders hold about 3.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 18.00% stake in the company. Shares short for STRC as of Jun 14, 2023 were 4.67M with a Short Ratio of 4.67M, compared to 4.4M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.03% and a Short% of Float of 3.64%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 3 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.11 and a low estimate of -$0.13, while EPS last year was -$0.12. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.11, with high estimates of -$0.1 and low estimates of -$0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.43 and -$0.49 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.45. EPS for the following year is -$0.33, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.31 and -$0.35.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $2.1M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $2.1M to a low estimate of $2.1M. As of the current estimate, Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation’s year-ago sales were $3.04M, an estimated decrease of -30.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $6.1M, an increase of 30.70% over than the figure of -$30.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $6.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.9M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for STRC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $24.35M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $21.77M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $23.37M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $14.57M, up 60.40% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $78.14M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $124M and the low estimate is $53.85M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 234.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.