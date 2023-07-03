Analysts provide stock recommendations for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RXRX) closed the day trading at $7.47 up 1.22% from the previous closing price of $7.38. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1074272 shares were traded. RXRX stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.64 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.30.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of RXRX, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.30 and its Current Ratio is at 5.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Morgan Stanley on May 22, 2023, initiated with a Equal-Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $8.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 27 when Borgeson Blake sold 8,885 shares for $7.39 per share. The transaction valued at 65,639 led to the insider holds 7,528,989 shares of the business.

Secora Michael sold 25,000 shares of RXRX for $251,837 on Jun 14. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 817,913 shares after completing the transaction at $10.07 per share. On Jun 13, another insider, Secora Michael, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 25,000 shares for $9.93 each. As a result, the insider received 248,308 and left with 805,413 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RXRX now has a Market Capitalization of 1.42B and an Enterprise Value of 999.52M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 31.55 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.33. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 21.49 whereas that against EBITDA is -4.23.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RXRX has reached a high of $14.18, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.54. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.15, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.44.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, RXRX traded about 2.08M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, RXRX traded about 1.84M shares per day. A total of 191.62M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 151.58M. Insiders hold about 5.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 68.70% stake in the company. Shares short for RXRX as of Jun 14, 2023 were 19.52M with a Short Ratio of 19.52M, compared to 20M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.15% and a Short% of Float of 17.16%.

Earnings Estimates

