Analysts provide stock recommendations for Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. (SONN)

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SONN) closed the day trading at $0.49 down -5.77% from the previous closing price of $0.52. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1508264 shares were traded. SONN stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.5100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4711.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SONN, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 14 when Dexter Susan bought 10,000 shares for $0.70 per share. The transaction valued at 7,000 led to the insider holds 33,667 shares of the business.

Dyrness Albert D. bought 23,255 shares of SONN for $10,883 on May 30. The Director now owns 28,962 shares after completing the transaction at $0.47 per share. On May 17, another insider, Bhatt Nailesh, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 25,000 shares for $0.23 each. As a result, the insider paid 5,800 and bolstered with 30,733 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SONN now has a Market Capitalization of 14.29M and an Enterprise Value of 3.14M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 68.80 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.48. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 15.80 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.12.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SONN has reached a high of $4.48, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.4148, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.9251.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SONN traded about 4.42M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SONN traded about 6M shares per day. A total of 33.39M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 28.27M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 3.50% stake in the company. Shares short for SONN as of Jun 14, 2023 were 2.04M with a Short Ratio of 2.04M, compared to 496.38k on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.41% and a Short% of Float of 7.45%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.31 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.31 and a low estimate of -$0.31, while EPS last year was -$1.82. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.26, with high estimates of -$0.26 and low estimates of -$0.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.94 and -$1.94 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.94. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.