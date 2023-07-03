Analyzing Cineverse Corp. (CNVS)’s financial ratios for investment purposes

As of close of business last night, Cineverse Corp.’s stock clocked out at $1.90, down -17.17% from its previous closing price of $2.30. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.3950 from its previous closing price. On the day, 675367 shares were traded. CNVS stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.0600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.8300.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CNVS’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.14 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CNVS now has a Market Capitalization of 26.87M and an Enterprise Value of 26.50M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.24 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.48. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.37 whereas that against EBITDA is -6.04.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CNVS has reached a high of $15.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.2630, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.5817.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CNVS traded 137.35K shares on average per day over the past three months and 242.01k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 8.95M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 8.26M. Insiders hold about 2.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 8.10% stake in the company. Shares short for CNVS as of Jun 14, 2023 were 687.45k with a Short Ratio of 0.69M, compared to 216.37k on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.21% and a Short% of Float of 8.23%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 1 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.6. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.2, with high estimates of $0.2 and low estimates of $0.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.04 and $0.04 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.04. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 1 analysts expect revenue to total $13.06M. It ranges from a high estimate of $13.06M to a low estimate of $13.06M. As of the current estimate, Cineverse Corp.’s year-ago sales were $13.59M, an estimated decrease of -3.90% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CNVS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $70.22M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $70.22M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $70.22M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $68.03M, up 3.20% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $87.62M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $87.62M and the low estimate is $87.62M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 24.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.