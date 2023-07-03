Analyzing Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LXRX)’s quick and current ratios

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: LXRX) closed the day trading at $2.29 up 5.53% from the previous closing price of $2.17. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2425544 shares were traded. LXRX stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.3550 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.2050.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of LXRX, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.40 and its Current Ratio is at 5.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.55.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on March 07, 2023, initiated with a Hold rating and assigned the stock a target price of $3.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 29 when COATS LONNEL bought 10,000 shares for $2.16 per share. The transaction valued at 21,600 led to the insider holds 814,359 shares of the business.

COATS LONNEL bought 10,000 shares of LXRX for $21,792 on Jun 26. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 804,359 shares after completing the transaction at $2.18 per share. On Jun 23, another insider, COATS LONNEL, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $2.50 each. As a result, the insider paid 24,950 and bolstered with 794,359 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LXRX now has a Market Capitalization of 531.33M and an Enterprise Value of 480.98M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5813.62 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.87. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.82k whereas that against EBITDA is -4.56.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LXRX has reached a high of $3.79, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.71. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.7052, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.3653.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, LXRX traded about 2.30M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, LXRX traded about 3.16M shares per day. A total of 189.01M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 186.84M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.30% stake in the company. Shares short for LXRX as of Jun 14, 2023 were 10.48M with a Short Ratio of 10.48M, compared to 6.45M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.28% and a Short% of Float of 7.09%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.18 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.17 and a low estimate of -$0.19, while EPS last year was -$0.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.16, with high estimates of -$0.13 and low estimates of -$0.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.52 and -$0.76 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.65. EPS for the following year is -$0.46, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.1 and -$0.71.

Revenue Estimates

For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.63M, an increase of 11,160.00% over than the figure of $100.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $6.99M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.7M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LXRX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $27.99M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $15.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $21.69M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $139k, up 15,504.30% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $75.38M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $154.42M and the low estimate is $34.73M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 247.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.