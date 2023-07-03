AppHarvest Inc. (APPH) Stock Performance in the Last 52 Weeks

The closing price of AppHarvest Inc. (NASDAQ: APPH) was $0.37 for the day, down -2.63% from the previous closing price of $0.38. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1612864 shares were traded. APPH stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.3950 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3600.

Ratios:

Our analysis of APPH’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.07 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.06.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 21 when Lee David J. sold 177,400 shares for $1.22 per share. The transaction valued at 216,428 led to the insider holds 561,140 shares of the business.

Lee David J. sold 42,392 shares of APPH for $74,186 on Oct 26. The President now owns 1,192,109 shares after completing the transaction at $1.75 per share. On Aug 16, another insider, Nelson Julie, who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 7,632 shares for $3.22 each. As a result, the insider received 24,546 and left with 82,368 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, APPH now has a Market Capitalization of 58.94M and an Enterprise Value of 300.12M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.36 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.18. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 13.38 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.95.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, APPH has reached a high of $4.84, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.4329, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.0546.

Shares Statistics:

APPH traded an average of 2.10M shares per day over the past three months and 2.98M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 155.11M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 134.25M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 38.20% stake in the company. Shares short for APPH as of Jun 14, 2023 were 24.57M with a Short Ratio of 24.57M, compared to 21.69M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 15.84% and a Short% of Float of 18.19%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.22 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.2 and a low estimate of -$0.24, while EPS last year was -$0.28. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.14, with high estimates of -$0.13 and low estimates of -$0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.7 and -$0.94 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.82. EPS for the following year is -$0.4, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.25 and -$0.55.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 1 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $15.3M to a low estimate of $15.3M. As of the current estimate, AppHarvest Inc.’s year-ago sales were $4.36M, an estimated increase of 251.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $4M, an increase of 233.30% less than the figure of $251.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for APPH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $45.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $42M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $43.85M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $14.59M, up 200.50% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $97.3M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $102M and the low estimate is $92.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 121.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.