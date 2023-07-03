Appreciate Holdings Inc. (SFR)’s price-to-cash and price-to-free cash flow ratios

The price of Appreciate Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SFR) closed at $0.36 in the last session, down -10.69% from day before closing price of $0.40. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0404 from its previous closing price. On the day, 499626 shares were traded.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SFR’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.00 and its Current Ratio is at 0.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SFR now has a Market Capitalization of 19.46M and an Enterprise Value of 19.48M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.70 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.05.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SFR has reached a high of $13.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.4884, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.6039.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SFR traded on average about 2.74M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.67M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 28.75M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 16.57M. Insiders hold about 2.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 45.00% stake in the company. Shares short for SFR as of Jun 14, 2023 were 790.45k with a Short Ratio of 0.79M, compared to 380.93k on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.64% and a Short% of Float of 4.63%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 1 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.05, with high estimates of -$0.05 and low estimates of -$0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is -$0.21, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.21 and -$0.21.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $41.59M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $41.59M and the low estimate is $41.59M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 48.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.