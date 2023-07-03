Are analysts optimistic about Bitfarms Ltd.’s (NASDAQ:BITF) stock?

The price of Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ: BITF) closed at $1.47 in the last session, up 4.26% from day before closing price of $1.41. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 16954398 shares were traded. BITF stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.5100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.3500.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at BITF’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.14 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cantor Fitzgerald on May 19, 2023, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $2.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BITF now has a Market Capitalization of 350.37M and an Enterprise Value of 348.25M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.47 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.95. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -19.30 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.96.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BITF has reached a high of $2.33, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.1781, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.9551.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, BITF traded on average about 5.40M shares per day over the past 3-months and 11.97M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 232.54M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 180.19M. Insiders hold about 7.12% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 16.96% stake in the company. Shares short for BITF as of Jun 14, 2023 were 5.64M with a Short Ratio of 5.64M, compared to 5.92M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.31% and a Short% of Float of 2.50%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 1 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.05, with high estimates of -$0.05 and low estimates of -$0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.16 and -$0.16 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.16. EPS for the following year is -$0.11, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.11 and -$0.11.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $183.28M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $183.28M and the low estimate is $183.28M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 23.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.