Argo Blockchain plc (ARBK) Stocks Reach New Highs at $1.60 During Trading Session

After finishing at $1.75 in the prior trading day, Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ: ARBK) closed at $1.60, down -8.57%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 565715 shares were traded. ARBK stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.7751 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.5200.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ARBK by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 13.76 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 11.49.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Barclays on October 10, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight and sets its target price to $3 from $7 previously.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ARBK now has a Market Capitalization of 74.53M and an Enterprise Value of 135.98M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.35 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 14.55. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.77 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.63.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ARBK has reached a high of $6.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.3260, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.6134.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 179.12K shares per day over the past 3-months and 566.6k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 48.39M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 47.29M. Insiders hold about 0.03% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 2.00% stake in the company. Shares short for ARBK as of Jun 14, 2023 were 676.35k with a Short Ratio of 0.68M, compared to 941.48k on May 14, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 4 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.12, with high estimates of -$0.01 and low estimates of -$0.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.04 and -$0.97 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.42. EPS for the following year is -$0.69, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.01 and -$1.39.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ARBK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $67.66M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $40.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $53.83M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $58.31M, down -7.70% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $63.45M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $95.71M and the low estimate is $30.33M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 17.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.