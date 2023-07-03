Arqit Quantum Inc. (ARQQ) Records -3.97% Price decrease in Friday Trading

The closing price of Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQQ) was $1.21 for the day, down -3.97% from the previous closing price of $1.26. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1103124 shares were traded. ARQQ stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.3100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.1900.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ARQQ’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.11 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.09.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Deutsche Bank on July 19, 2022, initiated with a Hold rating and assigned the stock a target price of $7.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ARQQ now has a Market Capitalization of 169.48M and an Enterprise Value of 137.15M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 87.04 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.89. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 70.77 whereas that against EBITDA is -9.47.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ARQQ has reached a high of $10.67, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.70. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.1963, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.2664.

Shares Statistics:

ARQQ traded an average of 1.53M shares per day over the past three months and 1.36M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 125.43M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 53.83M. Insiders hold about 60.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 3.30% stake in the company. Shares short for ARQQ as of Jun 14, 2023 were 1.48M with a Short Ratio of 1.48M, compared to 1.61M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.10% and a Short% of Float of 2.81%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.53 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.26. EPS for the following year is -$0.26, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.26 and -$0.26.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.9M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $12M and the low estimate is $7.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -57.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.