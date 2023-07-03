As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, enCore Energy Corp. (EU) offers stability

After finishing at $2.36 in the prior trading day, enCore Energy Corp. (AMEX: EU) closed at $2.41, up 2.12%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 633331 shares were traded. EU stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.4200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.3400.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of EU by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.10 and its Current Ratio is at 7.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.24 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.24.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EU now has a Market Capitalization of 338.75M and an Enterprise Value of 381.34M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EU has reached a high of $3.69, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.76. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.2842, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.3661.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 801.85K shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.77M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 127.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 102.00M. Insiders hold about 4.13% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 12.73% stake in the company. Shares short for EU as of Jun 14, 2023 were 733.6k with a Short Ratio of 0.73M, compared to 833.68k on May 14, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.