As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Ocugen Inc. (OCGN) offers stability

After finishing at $0.52 in the prior trading day, Ocugen Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN) closed at $0.54, up 3.57%. On the day, 5693823 shares were traded. OCGN stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.5588 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.5201.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of OCGN by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.40 and its Current Ratio is at 5.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 14 when Zhang Junge bought 200,278 shares for $0.50 per share. The transaction valued at 99,999 led to the insider holds 1,077,182 shares of the business.

Musunuri Shankar sold 100,000 shares of OCGN for $108,000 on Feb 16. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 2,190,073 shares after completing the transaction at $1.08 per share. On Jan 17, another insider, Musunuri Shankar, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 100,000 shares for $1.28 each. As a result, the insider received 128,000 and left with 2,227,950 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OCGN now has a Market Capitalization of 134.47M and an Enterprise Value of 64.03M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OCGN has reached a high of $3.11, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.44. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.5994, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.1566.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 7.60M shares per day over the past 3-months and 10.17M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 225.52M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 215.47M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 37.90% stake in the company. Shares short for OCGN as of Jun 14, 2023 were 37.25M with a Short Ratio of 37.25M, compared to 40.76M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14.53% and a Short% of Float of 18.84%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 4 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.07 and a low estimate of -$0.08, while EPS last year was -$0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.07, with high estimates of -$0.06 and low estimates of -$0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.27 and -$0.44 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.32. EPS for the following year is -$0.29, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.23 and -$0.32.