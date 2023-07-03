As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (TRVI) offers stability

After finishing at $2.28 in the prior trading day, Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TRVI) closed at $2.39, up 4.82%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 568960 shares were traded. TRVI stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.4600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.0200.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of TRVI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.70 and its Current Ratio is at 8.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.08 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, B. Riley Securities on April 12, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $6.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 12 when Delfini Lisa sold 610 shares for $2.64 per share. The transaction valued at 1,610 led to the insider holds 29,599 shares of the business.

Delfini Lisa sold 562 shares of TRVI for $1,624 on May 11. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 27,918 shares after completing the transaction at $2.89 per share. On Apr 11, another insider, Delfini Lisa, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 840 shares for $1.84 each. As a result, the insider received 1,545 and left with 26,189 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TRVI now has a Market Capitalization of 136.96M and an Enterprise Value of 34.72M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TRVI has reached a high of $4.68, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.43. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.6633, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.2490.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 376.29K shares per day over the past 3-months and 806.51k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 98.61M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 57.54M. Insiders hold about 3.63% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.20% stake in the company. Shares short for TRVI as of Jun 14, 2023 were 228.2k with a Short Ratio of 0.23M, compared to 247.94k on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.38% and a Short% of Float of 0.55%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 6 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.06 and a low estimate of -$0.1, while EPS last year was -$0.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.1, with high estimates of -$0.08 and low estimates of -$0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.31 and -$0.39 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.36. EPS for the following year is -$0.43, with 6 analysts recommending between -$0.34 and -$0.49.