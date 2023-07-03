Bright Health Group Inc. (BHG) Records 11.90% Price increase in Friday Trading

The closing price of Bright Health Group Inc. (NYSE: BHG) was $12.22 for the day, up 11.90% from the previous closing price of $10.92. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.30 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1663315 shares were traded. BHG stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.47 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.82.

Ratios:

Our analysis of BHG’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 10 when Scherman Jeffrey J sold 5,836 shares for $0.37 per share. The transaction valued at 2,159 led to the insider holds 79,420 shares of the business.

Mikan George Lawrence III sold 394,896 shares of BHG for $157,958 on Mar 13. The CEO & President now owns 210,318 shares after completing the transaction at $0.40 per share. On Mar 13, another insider, Smith Cathy R, who serves as the CFO & CAO of the company, sold 114,173 shares for $0.40 each. As a result, the insider received 45,669 and left with 289,157 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BHG now has a Market Capitalization of 86.83M and an Enterprise Value of 916.58M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.04. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.36 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.83.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BHG has reached a high of $171.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.57. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.70, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 49.32.

Shares Statistics:

BHG traded an average of 223.22K shares per day over the past three months and 286.8k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 7.89M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 6.89M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 72.20% stake in the company. Shares short for BHG as of Jun 14, 2023 were 274.6k with a Short Ratio of 0.27M, compared to 156.53k on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.45% and a Short% of Float of 9.24%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$5.66 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$2.14 and a low estimate of -$7.26, while EPS last year was -$36. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$5.28, with high estimates of -$1.78 and low estimates of -$9.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$19.28 and -$42.27 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$31.89. EPS for the following year is -$21.26, with 5 analysts recommending between -$7.08 and -$33.68.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 4 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $758.3M to a low estimate of $720.28M. As of the current estimate, Bright Health Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.58B, an estimated decrease of -52.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $742.13M, a decrease of -58.00% less than the figure of -$52.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $754.87M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $722.27M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BHG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.08B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.93B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.03B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.41B, up 25.60% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.35B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.71B and the low estimate is $3.2B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.