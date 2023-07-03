Cano Health Inc. (CANO) stock: EPS estimates from a range of analysts

The closing price of Cano Health Inc. (NYSE: CANO) was $1.39 for the day, up 3.73% from the previous closing price of $1.34. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4841054 shares were traded. CANO stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.4300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.3450.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of CANO’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.65 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.62.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, UBS on January 06, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $1.25 from $12 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 29 when Aguilar Richard sold 400,000 shares for $1.31 per share. The transaction valued at 525,760 led to the insider holds 1,213,984 shares of the business.

Aguilar Richard sold 150,000 shares of CANO for $183,300 on Jun 28. The Chief Clinical Officer now owns 1,613,984 shares after completing the transaction at $1.22 per share. On Jun 12, another insider, Aguilar Richard, who serves as the Chief Clinical Officer of the company, sold 500,000 shares for $1.42 each. As a result, the insider received 711,650 and left with 1,213,984 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CANO now has a Market Capitalization of 373.76M and an Enterprise Value of 1.55B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.24 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.19. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.53 whereas that against EBITDA is -4.89.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CANO has reached a high of $9.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.76. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.2658, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.3884.

Shares Statistics:

CANO traded an average of 5.01M shares per day over the past three months and 6.87M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 239.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 170.47M. Insiders hold about 11.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 68.60% stake in the company. Shares short for CANO as of Jun 14, 2023 were 28.15M with a Short Ratio of 28.15M, compared to 27.69M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.09% and a Short% of Float of 12.75%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.04 and a low estimate of -$0.22, while EPS last year was -$0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.09, with high estimates of -$0.04 and low estimates of -$0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.16 and -$0.75 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.36. EPS for the following year is -$0.25, with 8 analysts recommending between -$0.06 and -$0.54.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 9 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $850.84M to a low estimate of $788.75M. As of the current estimate, Cano Health Inc.’s year-ago sales were $689.37M, an estimated increase of 20.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $798.23M, an increase of 20.00% less than the figure of $20.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $816M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $768.16M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CANO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.33B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.17B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.28B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.74B, up 19.90% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.72B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.13B and the low estimate is $3.5B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.