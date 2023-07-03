Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) Stocks Hit Low of $0.3840 Before Closing at $0.39

In the latest session, Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ: CGC) closed at $0.39 down -11.38% from its previous closing price of $0.44. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0498 from its previous closing price. On the day, 29142024 shares were traded. CGC stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.4300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3840.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Canopy Growth Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 28 when Lazzarato David Angelo sold 3,733 shares for $2.97 per share. The transaction valued at 11,087 led to the insider holds 19,679 shares of the business.

Yanofsky Theresa sold 3,717 shares of CGC for $11,039 on Dec 28. The Director now owns 25,137 shares after completing the transaction at $2.97 per share. On Dec 28, another insider, SCHMELING JUDY, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 1,792 shares for $2.97 each. As a result, the insider received 5,322 and left with 57,798 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CGC now has a Market Capitalization of 257.73M and an Enterprise Value of 737.67M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.56 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.26. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.83 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.24.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CGC has reached a high of $4.77, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.43. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.9321, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.2277.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CGC has traded an average of 9.38M shares per day and 16.42M over the past ten days. A total of 586.62M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 414.69M. Insiders hold about 33.53% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 14.21% stake in the company. Shares short for CGC as of Jun 14, 2023 were 34.1M with a Short Ratio of 34.10M, compared to 35.63M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.11% and a Short% of Float of 8.82%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 5 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.1 and a low estimate of -$0.19, while EPS last year was -$3.81. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.13, with high estimates of -$0.08 and low estimates of -$0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.36 and -$1.06 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.58. EPS for the following year is -$0.4, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.18 and -$0.65.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $68.74M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $74.14M to a low estimate of $59.94M. As of the current estimate, Canopy Growth Corporation’s year-ago sales were $82.59M, an estimated decrease of -16.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $70.88M, a decrease of -14.90% over than the figure of -$16.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $81.84M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $57.27M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CGC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $353.35M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $231.32M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $295.02M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $304.01M, down -3.00% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $314.45M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $357.03M and the low estimate is $231.32M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.