Carisma Therapeutics Inc. (CARM) Stock Price Peaks at $9.60 During Trading

The closing price of Carisma Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CARM) was $8.77 for the day, down -2.23% from the previous closing price of $8.97. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.20 from its previous closing price. On the day, 554064 shares were traded. CARM stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.60 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.72.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of CARM’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.70 and its Current Ratio is at 6.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Jefferies on May 31, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $7 from $0.60 previously.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CARM now has a Market Capitalization of 361.08M and an Enterprise Value of 227.59M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.44 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.30. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 64.56 whereas that against EBITDA is -4.97.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CARM has reached a high of $9.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.95, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.61.

Shares Statistics:

CARM traded an average of 288.85K shares per day over the past three months and 838.13k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 12.78M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 9.36M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 12.90% stake in the company. Shares short for CARM as of Jun 14, 2023 were 655.89k with a Short Ratio of 0.66M, compared to 636.88k on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.63% and a Short% of Float of 2.20%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by Salesforce, Inc. analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $45.00, with high estimates of $83.70 and low estimates of $49.71.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $Consumer Cyclical and $Industrials for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $Consumer Defensive. EPS for the following year is $Stocks, with Stocks analysts recommending between $Stocks and $Stocks.