China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (CLEU) Rise 4.55% in Day Trading, Closes at $1.15

The price of China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CLEU) closed at $1.15 in the last session, up 4.55% from day before closing price of $1.10. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1346866 shares were traded. CLEU stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.1700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.0500.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CLEU’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CLEU now has a Market Capitalization of 34.76M and an Enterprise Value of 22.12M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.39 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.55. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.91 whereas that against EBITDA is -31.67.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CLEU has reached a high of $1.67, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.8222, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.9038.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CLEU traded on average about 796.13K shares per day over the past 3-months and 958.61k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 29.75M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 16.90M. Insiders hold about 20.31% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.70% stake in the company. Shares short for CLEU as of May 30, 2023 were 119.86k with a Short Ratio of 0.08M, compared to 267.85k on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.38% and a Short% of Float of 0.47%.