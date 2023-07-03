Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR) Stock Volatility: Beta and Market Fluctuations

As of close of business last night, Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock clocked out at $1.20, up 1.69% from its previous closing price of $1.18. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2298723 shares were traded. CTXR stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.2575 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.1800.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CTXR’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.60 and its Current Ratio is at 5.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Maxim Group on November 30, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $4.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CTXR now has a Market Capitalization of 187.45M and an Enterprise Value of 158.97M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CTXR has reached a high of $1.71, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.77. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.2765, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.1883.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CTXR traded 1.87M shares on average per day over the past three months and 3.06M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 146.25M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 133.82M. Insiders hold about 8.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 11.10% stake in the company. Shares short for CTXR as of Jun 14, 2023 were 14.67M with a Short Ratio of 14.67M, compared to 12.13M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.23% and a Short% of Float of 10.01%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 2 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.04 and a low estimate of -$0.07, while EPS last year was -$0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.04, with high estimates of -$0.03 and low estimates of -$0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.16 and -$0.23 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.19. EPS for the following year is $0.4, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.73 and $0.07.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $115.74M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $185.17M and the low estimate is $42.85M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 31,181.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.