Comera Life Sciences Holdings Inc. (CMRA) Shares Rise by 9.70% to Close at $0.49

As of close of business last night, Comera Life Sciences Holdings Inc.’s stock clocked out at $0.49, up 9.70% from its previous closing price of $0.44. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0431 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1462433 shares were traded. CMRA stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.4874 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4160.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CMRA’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 04 when Cherington Charles bought 743,243 shares for $1.23 per share. The transaction valued at 914,189 led to the insider holds 2,879,666 shares of the business.

Soane David bought 202,701 shares of CMRA for $249,322 on Jan 04. The 10% Owner now owns 3,336,562 shares after completing the transaction at $1.23 per share. On Nov 08, another insider, Soane David, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 3,000 shares for $1.38 each. As a result, the insider paid 4,148 and bolstered with 3,268,995 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CMRA now has a Market Capitalization of 9.91M and an Enterprise Value of 8.64M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 13.05. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 9.29 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.49.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CMRA has reached a high of $4.64, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.37. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.5972, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.1804.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CMRA traded 13.68K shares on average per day over the past three months and 181.75k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 19.03M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 10.20M. Insiders hold about 8.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 22.60% stake in the company. Shares short for CMRA as of Jun 14, 2023 were 47.19k with a Short Ratio of 0.05M, compared to 44.7k on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.21% and a Short% of Float of 0.46%.