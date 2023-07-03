Comparison of current and last year’s EPS for AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU)

The closing price of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE: AU) was $21.09 for the day, up 0.19% from the previous closing price of $21.05. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2059849 shares were traded. AU stock price reached its highest trading level at $21.16 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.92.

Ratios:

Our analysis of AU’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.10 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 160.36. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.53 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AU now has a Market Capitalization of 8.93B and an Enterprise Value of 10.25B. As of this moment, AngloGold’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 29.83. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.55. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.00 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.16. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.29 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.89.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AU has reached a high of $30.26, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.94. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 24.86, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.11.

Shares Statistics:

AU traded an average of 2.99M shares per day over the past three months and 2.55M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 420.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 413.46M. Insiders hold about 3.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 27.10% stake in the company. Shares short for AU as of Jun 14, 2023 were 6.68M with a Short Ratio of 6.68M, compared to 7.88M on May 14, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.46, AU has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.47. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.19%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.20%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.27. The current Payout Ratio is 61.30% for AU, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 09, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 15, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 28, 1998 when the company split stock in a 1:5 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.