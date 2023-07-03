Compass Therapeutics Inc. (CMPX) Stocks Reach New Highs at $3.18 During Trading Session

After finishing at $2.98 in the prior trading day, Compass Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CMPX) closed at $3.18, up 6.71%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.2000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 893678 shares were traded. CMPX stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.2150 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.9700.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CMPX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 16.40 and its Current Ratio is at 16.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on January 31, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $8.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 10 when Schuetz Thomas J. bought 10,000 shares for $3.37 per share. The transaction valued at 33,700 led to the insider holds 6,021,873 shares of the business.

Schuetz Thomas J. bought 20,000 shares of CMPX for $79,600 on Feb 27. The CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER now owns 6,011,873 shares after completing the transaction at $3.98 per share. On Feb 15, another insider, Schuetz Thomas J., who serves as the CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER of the company, bought 20,000 shares for $3.86 each. As a result, the insider paid 77,200 and bolstered with 5,991,873 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CMPX now has a Market Capitalization of 376.99M and an Enterprise Value of 204.46M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CMPX has reached a high of $5.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.1194, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.6135.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 587.87K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.88M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 126.38M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 107.32M. Insiders hold about 5.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 50.60% stake in the company. Shares short for CMPX as of May 30, 2023 were 2.04M with a Short Ratio of 2.22M, compared to 2.19M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.61% and a Short% of Float of 2.26%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 7 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.07 and a low estimate of -$0.1, while EPS last year was -$0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.09, with high estimates of -$0.07 and low estimates of -$0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.26 and -$0.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.34. EPS for the following year is -$0.47, with 7 analysts recommending between -$0.33 and -$0.64.