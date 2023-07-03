Consensus estimate for Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. (UNCY)’s next quarter EPS at -$0.27

Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: UNCY) closed the day trading at $1.28 down -22.42% from the previous closing price of $1.65. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.3700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 997896 shares were traded. UNCY stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.3400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.2000.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of UNCY, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, UNCY now has a Market Capitalization of 25.14M and an Enterprise Value of 27.39M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 12.61. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 16.85 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.95.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UNCY has reached a high of $2.87, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.4678, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.0480.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, UNCY traded about 246.50K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, UNCY traded about 191.3k shares per day. A total of 15.23M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 8.84M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 18.30% stake in the company. Shares short for UNCY as of Jun 14, 2023 were 274.08k with a Short Ratio of 0.27M, compared to 291.75k on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.80% and a Short% of Float of 3.02%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.4 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.35 and a low estimate of -$0.44, while EPS last year was -$0.24. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.27, with high estimates of -$0.07 and low estimates of -$0.57.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.68 and -$2.65 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.54. EPS for the following year is -$0.4, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.34 and -$1.48.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $56.2M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $91.8M and the low estimate is $6.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10,919.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.