Consensus estimate for Xometry Inc. (XMTR)’s next quarter EPS at $21.18

Xometry Inc. (NASDAQ: XMTR) closed the day trading at $21.18 down -0.84% from the previous closing price of $21.36. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.18 from its previous closing price. On the day, 740708 shares were traded. XMTR stock price reached its highest trading level at $21.97 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $21.00.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of XMTR, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.70 and its Current Ratio is at 5.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.78.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, JMP Securities on April 10, 2023, initiated with a Mkt Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $20.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 13 when Goguen Peter sold 7,000 shares for $24.50 per share. The transaction valued at 171,500 led to the insider holds 193,363 shares of the business.

Leibel Matthew sold 360 shares of XMTR for $4,965 on Apr 05. The Chief Technology Officer now owns 72,803 shares after completing the transaction at $13.79 per share. On Feb 01, another insider, Altschuler Randolph, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 20,000 shares for $35.15 each. As a result, the insider received 703,045 and left with 85,582 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, XMTR now has a Market Capitalization of 1.02B and an Enterprise Value of 1.03B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.61 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.80. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.55 whereas that against EBITDA is -17.08.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, XMTR has reached a high of $64.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 18.07, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 32.11.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, XMTR traded about 692.39K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, XMTR traded about 694.78k shares per day. A total of 47.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 40.11M. Insiders hold about 2.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.30% stake in the company. Shares short for XMTR as of Jun 14, 2023 were 4.75M with a Short Ratio of 4.75M, compared to 4.74M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.92% and a Short% of Float of 17.38%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from Mesa Royalty Trust analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $21.18, with high estimates of $27.43 and low estimates of $0.67.

