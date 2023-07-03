Consensus estimates for Canoo Inc. (GOEV) stock’s next quarter

As of close of business last night, Canoo Inc.’s stock clocked out at $0.48, up 2.26% from its previous closing price of $0.47. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0106 from its previous closing price. On the day, 21314813 shares were traded. GOEV stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.4930 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4687.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of GOEV’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.10 and its Current Ratio is at 0.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Stifel on September 16, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $4.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 16 when MURTHY RAMESH sold 173 shares for $0.71 per share. The transaction valued at 123 led to the insider holds 287,289 shares of the business.

MURTHY RAMESH sold 496 shares of GOEV for $312 on May 16. The SVP and CAO now owns 287,462 shares after completing the transaction at $0.63 per share. On Apr 17, another insider, MURTHY RAMESH, who serves as the SVP and CAO of the company, sold 945 shares for $0.68 each. As a result, the insider received 640 and left with 288,020 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GOEV now has a Market Capitalization of 236.12M and an Enterprise Value of 267.48M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GOEV has reached a high of $5.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.6181, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.0457.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that GOEV traded 19.15M shares on average per day over the past three months and 35.75M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 514.58M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 277.68M. Insiders hold about 3.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 29.90% stake in the company. Shares short for GOEV as of Jun 14, 2023 were 57.72M with a Short Ratio of 57.72M, compared to 49.35M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.46% and a Short% of Float of 13.13%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, Canoo Inc. analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.09, with high estimates of $24.07 and low estimates of $6.31.

