Consensus estimates for E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH) stock’s next quarter

As of close of business last night, E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited’s stock clocked out at $0.14, down -3.08% from its previous closing price of $0.15. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0045 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1123977 shares were traded.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of EJH’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.06 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.98. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.60 and its Current Ratio is at 5.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.06 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.06.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EJH now has a Market Capitalization of 3.52M and an Enterprise Value of -50.41M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.06 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.00. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -0.74 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.01.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EJH has reached a high of $81.58, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.2271, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.5901.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that EJH traded 2.05M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.37M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 24.11M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 23.99M. Insiders hold about 0.49% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.20% stake in the company. Shares short for EJH as of Jun 14, 2023 were 953.45k with a Short Ratio of 0.95M, compared to 335.91k on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.95% and a Short% of Float of 3.97%.