Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (DAWN) Stocks Hit Low of $11.90 Before Closing at $11.94

In the latest session, Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: DAWN) closed at $11.94 down -2.69% from its previous closing price of $12.27. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.33 from its previous closing price. On the day, 771562 shares were traded. DAWN stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.38 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.90.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 14.10 and its Current Ratio is at 14.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on April 25, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Underperform and sets its target price to $9 from $34 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 09 when AI Day1 LLC bought 769,230 shares for $13.00 per share. The transaction valued at 9,999,990 led to the insider holds 11,453,868 shares of the business.

Blackman Samuel C. sold 1,229 shares of DAWN for $19,664 on Jun 05. The Chief Medical Officer now owns 1,234,363 shares after completing the transaction at $16.00 per share. On May 16, another insider, Bender Jeremy, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 3,104 shares for $13.12 each. As a result, the insider received 40,732 and left with 1,179,484 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DAWN now has a Market Capitalization of 1.07B and an Enterprise Value of 748.09M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DAWN has reached a high of $28.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.84. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.14, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.86.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, DAWN has traded an average of 1.27M shares per day and 1.6M over the past ten days. A total of 71.97M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 51.85M. Insiders hold about 14.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.90% stake in the company. Shares short for DAWN as of May 30, 2023 were 10M with a Short Ratio of 13.51M, compared to 9.12M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13.59% and a Short% of Float of 24.06%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 9 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.61 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.55 and a low estimate of -$0.66, while EPS last year was -$0.6. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.61, with high estimates of -$0.5 and low estimates of -$0.7.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.05 and -$2.75 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.47. EPS for the following year is -$2.34, with 9 analysts recommending between -$1.72 and -$3.18.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $64.29M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $255M and the low estimate is $6.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 128,480.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.