Editas Medicine Inc. (EDIT) Beta: Monthly Comparison and Analysis

Editas Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ: EDIT) closed the day trading at $8.23 up 0.98% from the previous closing price of $8.15. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1409997 shares were traded. EDIT stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.33 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.07.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of EDIT, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.70 and its Current Ratio is at 5.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 05 when O’Neill Gilmore Neil sold 6,486 shares for $9.50 per share. The transaction valued at 61,638 led to the insider holds 130,169 shares of the business.

Eaton Bruce sold 105 shares of EDIT for $998 on Jun 05. The EVP, CBO AND CTO now owns 76,674 shares after completing the transaction at $9.50 per share. On May 11, another insider, ROBERTSON MICHELLE, who serves as the EVP, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER of the company, sold 949 shares for $9.87 each. As a result, the insider received 9,369 and left with 106,610 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EDIT now has a Market Capitalization of 664.44M and an Enterprise Value of 383.13M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 30.33 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.79. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 16.81 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.74.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EDIT has reached a high of $19.97, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.33. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.06, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.80.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, EDIT traded about 2.32M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, EDIT traded about 3.06M shares per day. A total of 68.92M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 68.43M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 73.30% stake in the company. Shares short for EDIT as of Jun 14, 2023 were 20.63M with a Short Ratio of 20.63M, compared to 20.23M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 29.89% and a Short% of Float of 45.41%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 16 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.76 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.52 and a low estimate of -$0.93, while EPS last year was -$0.78. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.77, with high estimates of -$0.51 and low estimates of -$0.89.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.15 and -$3.66 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.99. EPS for the following year is -$2.87, with 17 analysts recommending between -$1.91 and -$4.1.