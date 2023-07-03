eHealth Inc. (EHTH) stock: analyst predictions for current quarter EPS

After finishing at $7.89 in the prior trading day, eHealth Inc. (NASDAQ: EHTH) closed at $8.04, up 1.90%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.15 from its previous closing price. On the day, 564868 shares were traded. EHTH stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.07 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.86.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of EHTH by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.20 and its Current Ratio is at 8.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.11 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.11.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 15 when Galimi Gavin G. bought 2,000 shares for $9.01 per share. The transaction valued at 18,020 led to the insider holds 117,676 shares of the business.

WOLF DALE B bought 2,668 shares of EHTH for $17,132 on May 31. The Director now owns 47,932 shares after completing the transaction at $6.42 per share. On May 30, another insider, WOLF DALE B, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 10,264 shares for $6.37 each. As a result, the insider paid 65,418 and bolstered with 45,264 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EHTH now has a Market Capitalization of 218.63M and an Enterprise Value of 393.08M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.60 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.35. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.05 whereas that against EBITDA is -7.94.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EHTH has reached a high of $10.57, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.67. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.75, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.40.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 509.67K shares per day over the past 3-months and 332.23k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 27.65M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 25.97M. Insiders hold about 3.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.80% stake in the company. Shares short for EHTH as of Jun 14, 2023 were 626.47k with a Short Ratio of 0.63M, compared to 1.44M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.26% and a Short% of Float of 2.29%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 5 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.86 and a low estimate of -$1.34, while EPS last year was -$1.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.25, with high estimates of -$1.06 and low estimates of -$1.4.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.76 and -$1.9 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.12. EPS for the following year is -$0.7, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.28 and -$1.27.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $49.77M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $50.5M to a low estimate of $49.1M. As of the current estimate, eHealth Inc.’s year-ago sales were $50.41M, an estimated decrease of -1.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $51.95M, an increase of 6.80% over than the figure of -$1.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $52.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $50.97M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EHTH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $430.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $420.01M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $423.47M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $405.36M, up 4.50% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $457.62M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $462.15M and the low estimate is $451.85M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.