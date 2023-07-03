Embecta Corp. (EMBC)’s liquidity ratios and what they mean

The price of Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ: EMBC) closed at $21.60 in the last session, down -4.34% from day before closing price of $22.58. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.98 from its previous closing price. On the day, 782629 shares were traded. EMBC stock price reached its highest trading level at $23.06 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $21.55.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at EMBC’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.62 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.03. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 15 when Melcher David F bought 3,100 shares for $32.51 per share. The transaction valued at 100,781 led to the insider holds 21,465 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EMBC now has a Market Capitalization of 1.29B and an Enterprise Value of 2.59B. As of this moment, Embecta’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.39, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.64. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.12. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.31 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.26.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EMBC has reached a high of $36.64, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $22.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 27.00, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 28.84.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, EMBC traded on average about 419.46K shares per day over the past 3-months and 782.65k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 57.26M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 56.48M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.60% stake in the company. Shares short for EMBC as of Jun 14, 2023 were 3.06M with a Short Ratio of 3.06M, compared to 3.26M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.34% and a Short% of Float of 5.35%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for EMBC is 0.60, which was 0.45 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.99%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.53%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 3 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.46 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.47 and a low estimate of $0.45, while EPS last year was $1.3. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.4, with high estimates of $0.44 and low estimates of $0.36.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.69 and $1.69 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.69. EPS for the following year is $2.24, with 3 analysts recommending between $2.42 and $2.07.

Revenue Estimates

According to 2 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $275.06M. It ranges from a high estimate of $275.13M to a low estimate of $275M. As of the current estimate, Embecta Corp.’s year-ago sales were $291.1M, an estimated decrease of -5.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $278.62M, an increase of 1.50% over than the figure of -$5.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $278.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $278.34M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EMBC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.11B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.11B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.11B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.13B, down -2.00% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.11B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.12B and the low estimate is $1.1B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.