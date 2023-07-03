Energous Corporation (WATT)’s valuation ratios: A closer look

In other words, the price has increased by $0.0000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 764914 shares were traded. WATT stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.2440 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2200.

Ratios:

Our analysis of WATT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.00 and its Current Ratio is at 4.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 01 when MANNINA WILLIAM T sold 22,356 shares for $0.30 per share. The transaction valued at 6,640 led to the insider holds 181,872 shares of the business.

MANNINA WILLIAM T sold 3,981 shares of WATT for $1,201 on May 15. The Acting CFO (Interim) now owns 204,228 shares after completing the transaction at $0.30 per share. On Mar 06, another insider, Johnston Cesar, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 4,450 shares for $0.59 each. As a result, the insider received 2,626 and left with 793,011 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WATT now has a Market Capitalization of 21.85M and an Enterprise Value of -2.69M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 31.86 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.92. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -3.68 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.11.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WATT has reached a high of $1.57, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.18. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.3279, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.7200.

Shares Statistics:

WATT traded an average of 460.31K shares per day over the past three months and 1.12M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 81.41M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 76.06M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 9.40% stake in the company. Shares short for WATT as of Jun 14, 2023 were 2.5M with a Short Ratio of 2.50M, compared to 2.43M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.75% and a Short% of Float of 2.78%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.07 and a low estimate of -$0.07, while EPS last year was -$0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.06, with high estimates of -$0.06 and low estimates of -$0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.25 and -$0.28 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.26. EPS for the following year is -$0.21, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.14 and -$0.28.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 2 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $250k to a low estimate of $200k. As of the current estimate, Energous Corporation’s year-ago sales were $232k, an estimated decrease of -5.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $540k, an increase of 142.20% over than the figure of -$5.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $750k for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $340k.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WATT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.03M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.81M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $851k, up 112.70% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $14.41M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $25M and the low estimate is $3.83M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 696.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.