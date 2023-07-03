Evelo Biosciences Inc. (EVLO) Shares Decline by -7.93% to Close at $3.25

As of close of business last night, Evelo Biosciences Inc.’s stock clocked out at $3.25, down -7.93% from its previous closing price of $3.53. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.2800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 739950 shares were traded. EVLO stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.8300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.7200.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of EVLO’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 23 when Bodmer Mark sold 22,571 shares for $0.14 per share. The transaction valued at 3,201 led to the insider holds 262,557 shares of the business.

Bodmer Mark sold 68,014 shares of EVLO for $8,536 on May 08. The CSO, President of R&D now owns 285,128 shares after completing the transaction at $0.13 per share. On May 08, another insider, McHale Duncan, who serves as the Chief Medical Officer of the company, sold 66,730 shares for $0.13 each. As a result, the insider received 8,375 and left with 97,516 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EVLO now has a Market Capitalization of 19.77M and an Enterprise Value of 42.99M.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for EVLO is 1.32, which has changed by -9,314.35% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 1,615.58% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, EVLO has reached a high of $65.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.49. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.8034, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.7952.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that EVLO traded 547.31K shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.09M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 5.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 5.40M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.30% stake in the company. Shares short for EVLO as of Jun 14, 2023 were 1.8M with a Short Ratio of 0.09M, compared to 3.57M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.61% and a Short% of Float of 4.01%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 2 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.16 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.13 and a low estimate of -$0.2, while EPS last year was -$0.4. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.16, with high estimates of -$0.14 and low estimates of -$0.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.58 and -$0.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.69. EPS for the following year is -$0.5, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.34 and -$0.65.